ACS for monitoring mechanism to ensure transparency in revenue collection

KARACHI - Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, on Wednesday, directed all out efforts for the collection of property tax and devising a monitoring mechanism to ensure transparency in the revenue collection process. The ACS while chairing a meeting instructed administrators of District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) to utilise all available resources and delegated powers to collect the property tax. He said that after the formal approval of the Cabinet, the property tax collection function has been transferred to the Sindh Local Government Department under which tax was being collected from all the commercial and residential properties across the province. Najam Ahmad Shah said that automated challans should be issued regularly to all those whose property details were updated in the computerized system and tax challans should be issued to correct addresses through the Postal and Courier Services.