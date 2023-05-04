Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ACS for monitoring mechanism to ensure transparency in revenue collection

STAFF REPORT
May 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, on Wednesday, directed all out efforts for the collection of property tax and devising a monitoring mechanism to ensure transparency in the revenue collection process. The ACS while chairing a meeting instructed administrators of District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) to utilise all available resources and delegated powers to collect the property tax. He said that after the formal approval of the Cabinet, the property tax collection function has been transferred to the Sindh Local Government Department under which tax was being collected from all the commercial and residential properties across the province.  Najam Ahmad Shah said that automated challans should be issued regularly to all those whose property details were updated in the computerized system and tax challans should be issued to correct addresses through the Postal and Courier Services. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023