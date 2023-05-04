Afghan citizen offloaded for travelling on fake passport

KARACHI-The Fedral Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing offloaded an Afghan passenger who was traveling to Jeddah on fake passport on Wednesday. FIA immigration wing conducted a successful operation at Peshawar Airport in which an Afghan passenger identified as Naeem Aryan, was offloaded who was traveling to Jeddah on a Pakistani passport.

According to the initial investigation, the passenger arrived Pakistan from Afghanistan a day before. The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Peshawar for further investigation. Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.

According to FIA official, the woman was arrested when immigration of passengers was in progress for a flight to Paris. He said during immigration clearance the passenger’s Afghan passport was found fake. The passenger, identified by the FIA as Omari Husna, travelling to France was offloaded and shifted to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further investigation.