AI-The Revolution!  

ChatGPT is just a tiny part of the vast ocean of AI, as more than 2,000 new AI tools have been launched in the last 30 days alone. In this article, we present eight cutting-edge AI websites that can save you hours of boring work. These websites include Agent GPT, which can autonomously plan strategies, browse the web, and execute your tasks for you. Tripnotes is a next-generation travel planning tool that takes care of all the research for you. Krisp offers AI-powered noise cancellation technology that can eliminate background noise from your calls.

Gamma is a tool that uses ChatGPT to create presentations, slide decks, and websites from prompts. Prompt Storm is a Chrome extension that helps you generate highly personalized prompts for your writing goals. Rose is an AI tool that can find and visualize data for you in a beautiful infographic. Perplexity combines ChatGPT with Google to provide refined answers to your queries with cited sources. Lastly, Kick Resume uses AI to help you create customizable and perfect resumes. It’s clear that the AI revolution is set to create more millionaires than ever before, but only those who are prepared will be able to benefit.

MAHEEN JAMILA,

Karachi.