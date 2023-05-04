AIOU holds world moot on Pak-Turkiye relations

ISLAMABAD-The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and the Yunus Emre Institute jointly organized a one-day International Multidisciplinary conference to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye Relations. The conference was held yesterday and was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, while the Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci was the chief guest.

During the opening ceremony, Prof. Dr Mehmet Pacaci highlighted the deep brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasizing that both countries have always supported each other during difficult times. He further added that the two countries have historical, ethnic, and cultural ties, which connect them on many levels.

Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, spoke about the university’s commitment to international cooperation with universities worldwide. He noted that this conference was a significant step towards strengthening research and educational interests shared by both countries. AIOU has already signed several MoUs for educational, research, and exchange programs with various Turkish universities/institutions, including Istanbul University, Ibn Khaldoun University, Anadolu University, ILKE Foundation, and TUGVA Foundation. The conference speakers reiterated the commitment to strengthen cooperation between Pakistani and Turkish universities in various fields such as science and technology, arts, and socio-cultural fields.

They emphasized the importance of socio-cultural research and exchange programs in promoting understanding between the two countries, which can lead to economic development and growth.

The speakers also acknowledged the challenges of Islamophobia and highlighted the need for education, dialogue, and awareness to deal with it.

The Director of Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centers Pakistan, Dr Halil Tokar, and the Deans of the Faculties of Sciences and Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Irshad Ahmed Arshad and Prof. Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, were among the speakers at the conference. They emphasized the need to explore more areas of bilateral cooperation through socio-cultural research to shape the values, beliefs, and behaviours of the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.