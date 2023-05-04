ANF seizes $14.5m drugs in various operations

Rawalpindi-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Pakistan has been successful in foiling multiple drug smuggling attempts in recent weeks. In two separate operations at Lahore International Airport, ANF managed to arrest two passengers, one resident of Lahore and the other of Sheikhupura, who were attempting to smuggle heroin-filled capsules. The ANF recovered a total of 40 capsules and 428 grams of heroin from the first passenger and 26 capsules from the second passenger. Separate cases have been registered against the accused, and investigations are ongoing.

In a larger operation spanning the entire country, ANF seized a staggering 670.322 kg of drugs and 12.350 kg of a suspected substance worth $14.580 million internationally. The ANF conducted 43 counter-narcotics operations, arresting 39 accused, including three foreigners and a woman, and impounding 10 vehicles. The seized drugs included opium, heroin, hashish, amphetamine (Ice), cocaine, weed, ecstasy tabs, and LSD stickers. ANF Balochistan recovered 554.005 kg of drugs in 12 operations, arresting eight accused, including a foreigner, and impounding five vehicles. The seized drugs included opium, heroin, hashish, and weed. ANF Punjab recovered 23.071 kg of drugs in 10 operations, arrested 12 accused, and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs included opium, heroin, hashish, weed, and Lexotanil tabs. ANF KPK recovered 58.583 kg of drugs in four operations, arrested three accused, and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs included hashish and ecstasy tabs. ANF Sindh recovered 10.302 kg of drugs and 12.350 kg of suspected substances in three operations, arrested five accused, and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs included hashish and Lexotanil tabs. ANF North recovered 24.361 kg of drugs in 14 operations, arrested 11 persons, including two foreigners and a woman, and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs included opium, heroin, hashish, cocaine, amphetamine (Ice), weed, ecstasy tabs, intoxicated pills, and LSD stickers. All cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations, and investigations are ongoing. The ANF’s efforts demonstrate their commitment to combating drug trafficking and keeping Pakistan safe from the harm caused by drug abuse.