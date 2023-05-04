Arms, ammunition recovered

PESHAWAR - Kohat police on Wednesday foiled an attempt of arms’ smuggling and recovered a huge quantity of foreign- made arms and ammunition from a truck on Indus Highway, Kohat.

DPO Kohat, Jamil- ur-Rehman told media persons that during an intelligence-based operation, a truck was intercepted at Indus Highway near Toll Plaza and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from its secret components.

He said during the action two inter-provincial arms smugglers were also taken into custody. The recovered arms and ammunition included foreign-made rocket launchers, repeaters, hand grenades and hundreds of cartridges.

The recovered arms and ammunition were being smuggled to Peshawar through Darra Adam Khel. The arrested arms smugglers identified as Samiullah and Ayub Khan of Kurram district were shifted to Riaz Shaheed Police Station.