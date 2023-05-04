Baloch opens Khuzdar Block in NUST Quetta campus

QUETTA - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hasan Baloch on Wednesday inau­gurated Khuzdar Block in the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Quet­ta Campus.

Talking to the journalists, the minister said, “Thanks to the education-friendly policy of Prime Minister Moham­mad Shahbaz Sharif and BNP Chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Men­gal, today we have opened Khuzdar block in NUST Uni­versity Quetta Campus. He said the opening of this block was aimed at helping students belonging to remote areas of Balochistan as the present government was committed to providing modern and quality education to the youth.

In the manifesto of the BNP, the parliament has been de­clared supreme,” he said add­ing that if there is supremacy of parliament, other institu­tions will also make decisions according to the constitution and law. He underlined the need for harmony among the institutions as saying we do not want confrontation of the parliament and judiciary.