Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Baloch opens Khuzdar Block in NUST Quetta campus

Baloch opens Khuzdar Block in NUST Quetta campus
Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hasan Baloch on Wednesday inau­gurated Khuzdar Block in the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Quet­ta Campus.

Talking to the journalists, the minister said, “Thanks to the education-friendly policy of Prime Minister Moham­mad Shahbaz Sharif and BNP Chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Men­gal, today we have opened Khuzdar block in NUST Uni­versity Quetta Campus. He said the opening of this block was aimed at helping students belonging to remote areas of Balochistan as the present government was committed to providing modern and quality education to the youth.

In the manifesto of the BNP, the parliament has been de­clared supreme,” he said add­ing that if there is supremacy of parliament, other institu­tions will also make decisions according to the constitution and law. He underlined the need for harmony among the institutions as saying we do not want confrontation of the parliament and judiciary.

Need for people’s courts  

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023