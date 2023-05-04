Thursday, May 04, 2023
Balochistan govt to promote climate resilient, low water consuming farming

Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2023
QUETTA    -    The Balochistan government has initiated multiple mea­sures to promote less water-intensive species like olives, pine nuts and pistachio due to the prevailing climate change situation in the area. Pistachio being a climate-resilient and low-water-consuming crop could be grown in the cold areas of Balochistan without a conventional irrigation sys­tem. The environment of cold regions of Balochistan includ­ing Quetta, Zhob, Killa Saiful­lah, Pishin, Mastung, Khuzdar and Kalat districts was the best for pistachio cultivation and its higher production.

Balochistan agriculture min­ister Asadullah Baloch said the department is encouraging farmers to cultivate pistachio, olive, saffron and other low water consuming trees in the colder areas of the province, especially Quetta division, to yield its optimum production. The objective of the initiative was to divert local farmers’ attention from growing tra­ditional wheat crops and fo­cus on cultivating high-value crops, he said while talking to APP on Wednesday. It was a pilot project of the agriculture department and the farming was being carried out at des­ignated sites of the centre showing positive results with respect to germination, seed multiplication and commu­nity response, he added.

Baloch said the department was carrying out research and working with farmers to im­prove cultivation techniques. The Balochistan government was taking steps to enhance the export of fruits and vege­tables to boost the agro sector, he added. “It will also help pro­mote value chain development for generating sustainable in­come for local communities from the products,” he added. Meanwhile, Balochistan be­sides huge natural resources also has another untapped po­tential in the form of delicious and unique plants which need the authorities’ attention as the province is facing a decline in production due to no pro­cessing facilities.

