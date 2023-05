QUETTA - Hadi Shakeel Advocate, senior lawyer of Balochistan on Wednesday passed away, family members confirmed. He was suffering from protracted illness for the last few months. Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Ka­kar, Chief Minister Balochsitan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the legal frater­nity have expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Hadi Shakeel Ad­vocate. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.