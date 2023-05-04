Bilawal Bhutto to fly to India on May 4 for SCO meeting

Minister for External Affairs Bilawal Bhutto will fly to India on Thursday to attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation starting on May 4.

Mr Bhutto will land Goa to attend the meeting of the foreign ministers of SCO member states.

Upon Pakistan’s request, he had been granted permission by the Indian civil aviation authority to use the Indian airspace. The FM will depart at 11am from Karachi.

The attendants will discuss wide range of issues including economic coordination and regional security. It will be the first visit of a Pakistani high-ranking government official to India since the visit of formerPrime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2014.