Body of toddler who drowned in Orangi found

KARACHI-The body of a toddler, who along with his parents fell into a drain during rain in Orangi Town, was recovered, rescue services said. An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that Adnan was travelling on a motorbike with his wife and three-year-old son, Azan, when the two-wheeler fell in an open drain in Orangi’s Sector 11½ near Dua Chowk. Area people rushed to the scene and managed to rescue Adnan and wife but Azan drowned. On Tuesday morning, rescue workers launched a search operation and managed to retrieve the body, said the spokesperson. Separately, 14-year-old Farhan Ahmed drowned in a pond near the Lyari river in New Karachi on Monday night, according to the Edhi Foundation spokesperson. He said that the body was recovered on Tuesday.

Two die from electrocution

Two persons died from electrocution and their bodies were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, respectively, said Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed. The victims were identified as Shabdul Kareem, 20 and 19-year-old Shoaib Sharif.