CAA to install bird repellent system  at airports

ISLAMABAD- The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) plans to mitigate the risk of bird strikes at all airports across the country by installing an acoustic bird-repellent system. Initially, the system will be installed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, with the hope of reducing the occurrence of bird strikes. Bird strikes at airports have resulted in significant damages to airlines, costing millions of rupees each year. Last year, 36 PIA planes were hit by birds, resulting in extensive losses. Some aircraft have been so severely damaged that they remained grounded for an extended period. To ensure the success of this project, the CAA is inviting expressions of interest (EOI) from reputable firms and individuals with experience in wildlife management at airports. They will be tasked with developing a comprehensive report on the project’s feasibility and implementation plan.