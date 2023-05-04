Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CAA to install bird repellent system  at airports

Agencies
May 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD- The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) plans to mitigate the risk of bird strikes at all airports across the country by installing an acoustic bird-repellent system. Initially, the system will be installed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, with the hope of reducing the occurrence of bird strikes. Bird strikes at airports have resulted in significant damages to airlines, costing millions of rupees each year. Last year, 36 PIA planes were hit by birds, resulting in extensive losses. Some aircraft have been so severely damaged that they remained grounded for an extended period. To ensure the success of this project, the CAA is inviting expressions of interest (EOI) from reputable firms and individuals with experience in wildlife management at airports. They will be tasked with developing a comprehensive report on the project’s feasibility and implementation plan.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023