ISLAMABAD-Cement despatches declined by 16.55 percent in April 2023 as the current economic turmoil has badly impacted the cement consumption.

Total cement despatches during April 2023 were 2.951 million tonnes against 3.536 million tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year. According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of April 2023 were 2.531 million tons compared to 3.380 million tons in April 2022, showing a decline of 25.13 percent. Exports despatches increased by 168.61 percent as the volumes increased from 156,613 tonnes in April 2022 to 420,677 tonnes in April 2023.

In April 2023, North based cement mills despatched 2.193 million tonnes cement showing a decline of 23.54 percent against 2.868 million tonnes despatches in April 2022. South based mills despatched 0.758 million tonnes cement during April 2023 that was 13.44 percent more compared to the despatches of 0.669 million tonnes during April 2022. North based cement mills despatched 2.109 million tonnes cement in domestic markets in April 2023 showing a decline of 24.85 percent against 2.806 million tonnes despatches in April 2022. South based mills despatched 422,071 tonnes cement in local markets during April 2023 that was 26.47 percent less compared to the despatches of 573,975 during April 2022. Exports from North based mills increased by 35.93 percent as the quantities increased from 61,971 tonnes in April 2022 to 84,238 tonnes in April 2023. Exports from South also increased by 255.49 percent to 336,439 tonnes in April 2023 from 94,642 tons during the same month last year. During the first ten months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 36.551 million tonnes that is 17.50 percent lower than 44.306 million tonnes despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 33.095 million tonnes against 39.506 million tonnes during same period last year showing a reduction of 16.23 percent. Export despatches were also 27.99 percent less as the volumes reduced to 3.456 million tons during the first ten months of current fiscal year compared to 4.800 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills despatched 27.157 million tonnes cement domestically during the first ten months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 17.06 percent than cement despatches of 32.743 million tonnes during July-April 2022. Exports from North increased by 16.35 percent percent to 862,675 tonnes during July-April 2023 compared with 741,452 tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based mills reduced by 16.32 percent to 28.019 million tonnes during first ten months of current financial year from 33.485 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based mills during July-April 2023 were 5.938 million tonnes showing reduction of 12.19 percent over 6.763 million tonnes cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South declined by 36.09 percent to 2.593 million tonnes during July-April 2023 compared with 4.058 million tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based mills reduced by 21.15 percent to 8.532 million tonnes during first ten months of current financial year from 10.821 million tonnes during same period of last financial year. A spokesperson of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association said that the current economic turmoil has badly impacted the cement consumption.