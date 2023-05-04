Thursday, May 04, 2023
Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q president: ECP

Web Desk
1:26 PM | May 04, 2023
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ruled that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will continue to serve as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

The ECP announced a decision on a petition filed by Shujat’s brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain. The Election Commission of Pakistan also declared the amendment to the PML-Q constitution null and void.

The commission noted that the PML-Q’s constitution allowed for the president to hold office for a term of three years and that Shujaat had the right to amend the party’s constitution.

In July last year, Pervaiz Elahi’s group had decided to remove Shujaat and General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party’s top position. However, Ch Shujaat had filed an application with the ECP challenging the decision.

The PML-Q got divided into two groups over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi joined hands with Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujjat, his son Ch Salik and former federal minister in the PTI government supported the PML-N.

Earlier on January 16, PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain suspended the basic party membership of Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the expected merger of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q.

