Thursday, May 04, 2023
Chinese FM to pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan from Friday

Chinese FM to pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan from Friday
Web Desk
9:34 AM | May 04, 2023
National

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang would pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan from Friday at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

It would be the maiden official visit of Qin Gang to Pakistan since assuming office, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and State Councillor Qin Gang will co-chair the 4th round of the ‘Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue’. The strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.

“The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape,” it was further added.

The 3rd round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.

Web Desk

National

