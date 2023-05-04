Cleaning work of rain drains underway in district South

KARACHI-Under the special direction of Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and the supervision of Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rabab Syed, the work of cleaning rain drains in different areas by the B&R Department was underway on an emergency basis, in which necessary machinery along with manpower was being provided and utilized. In this regard, Administrator South Dr. Afshan Rubab along with Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Shaikh visited the work of cleaning and desalination of drains undeway at Mirza Adam Khan Road Lyari.