Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cleaning work of rain drains underway in district South

STAFF REPORT
May 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Under the special direction of Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and the supervision of Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rabab Syed, the work of cleaning rain drains in different areas by the B&R Department was underway on an emergency basis, in which necessary machinery along with manpower was being provided and utilized. In this regard, Administrator South Dr. Afshan Rubab along with Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Shaikh visited the work of cleaning and desalination of drains undeway at Mirza Adam Khan Road Lyari.

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023