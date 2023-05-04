Thursday, May 04, 2023
CM Balochistan grieved over demise of Hadi Shakeel

Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2023
QUETTA   -    Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of prominent senior lawyer Hadi Sha­keel Advocate. “The deceased had a unique stature in the field of law,” the CM said in a statement issued here on Wednesday. While paying homage to the late lawyer, he said that Hadi Sha­keel was considered to be a symbol of balanced and stable relations be­tween the bench and the bar. The de­ceased fought hard for the welfare of the lawyers’ community, giving a new dimension to the politics of the Bar.

The chief minister termed the death of Advocate Hadi Shakeel as a big loss for the legal fraternity. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

