Commissioner, DC visit mother and child hospital, inspect facilities

NAWABSHAH - Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch visited Mother and Child Hospital and inspected the health and sanitation facilities. He xpressed his anger over the bad situation of sanitation and strictly directed the hospital administration to immediately bring improvement in the sanitation situation. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon. He also directed the provision of better health facilities to under-treatment children at the hospital. Commissioner said that apart from Benazirabad Division patients from other districts would be expected to come to this hospital for treatment and for that purpose, the health facilities should be improved to make it possible for wide treatment of patients here. The Commissioner also visited the Child Life Foundation established here and viewed arrangements. He expressed satisfaction with the health facilities being provided to the mother and child. He said that the entire system of Mother and Hospital should be run on the pattern of Child Life Foundation which would bring improvement in the treatment of patients. Briefing the Commissioner, Dr Mazhar informed that Gyne Ward has been shifted from PMC Hospital to Mother and Child Hospital a few days back, which is causing some difficulties. He said that advertisements for staff have appeared in newspapers that would resolve the issue of shortage of staff. Later Dr Ali Akbar Siyal briefed the Commissioner about treatment facilities given to mother and child, Nursery, and went on a round of different wards of the hospital and also informed about issues faced by the hospital.