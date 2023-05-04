Delay in salaries  

I am writing this letter to draw your attention to a pressing issue that is affecting newly recruited teachers. Many of them are suffering from terrible financial conditions due to delays in their salaries. Only a few teachers have received their salaries, while the majority of them, around 90%, are still waiting for their payments.

I would like to highlight that officers concerned with social media are making false and incorrect claims that they have already given salaries to more than 60% of the candidates.

Furthermore, I cannot comprehend why our system is so slow in this era of technology. Why have we not yet adopted any updated technology to make work easier?

Therefore, I urgently request the concerned officials and the CM Sindh to take serious notice of this issue and release the salaries of all newly recruited teachers without any further delay. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

ANTHONY SAHOTRA,

Larkana.