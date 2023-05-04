Thursday, May 04, 2023
Delegation of 100 female constables visits PSCA

Staff Reporter
May 04, 2023
LAHORE     -    A delegation of 100 fe­male constables undergo­ing training at the Chohang Training Center, accompa­nied by faculty members, made a study visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Wednesday. During the visit, Safe City officers provided a detailed briefing on the authority’s operations and demonstrat­ed the workings of different departments. The officers received a comprehensive overview of the intelligent traffic management system, artificial intelligence, and modern communication systems. They were also in­troduced to the e-challan system, the modern foren­sic evidence system, and the importance of evidence in investigations.

