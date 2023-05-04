Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Depriving women of getting education deplorable: Senator Qadir

Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources, Sena­tor Abdul Qadir Wednesday said that depriving the women of get­ting education and jobs was like depriving them of basic human rights. “Women are half of the so­ciety, if this segment is deprived of its rights, the opportunities and possibilities of future growth will be blocked,” he added.

In a statement issued here, he said that Afghanistan was already a backward country which was not compatible with the modern requirements of the 21st century, adding it must al­low women to get education and jobs. He said that Afghanistan was facing very complex prob­lems like illiteracy, unemploy­ment, drugs and terrorism. The countries gathered in Doha un­der the auspices of the United Nations joined hands to solve the problems of Afghans with great sincerity, the senator added.

He said that now the Afghan gov­ernment should also focus on its people so that an impression of se­riousness and responsibility could be established about them. He said that Pakistan always wanted a sta­ble Afghanistan and had helped it in every possible way, but no coun­try could solve the problems of any other country unless it was ready to create ease for its own people. To overcome the crises that Af­ghanistan was facing, its people and the government would have to fight together, he added.

Need for people’s courts  

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023