Depriving women of getting education deplorable: Senator Qadir

QUETTA - Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources, Sena­tor Abdul Qadir Wednesday said that depriving the women of get­ting education and jobs was like depriving them of basic human rights. “Women are half of the so­ciety, if this segment is deprived of its rights, the opportunities and possibilities of future growth will be blocked,” he added.

In a statement issued here, he said that Afghanistan was already a backward country which was not compatible with the modern requirements of the 21st century, adding it must al­low women to get education and jobs. He said that Afghanistan was facing very complex prob­lems like illiteracy, unemploy­ment, drugs and terrorism. The countries gathered in Doha un­der the auspices of the United Nations joined hands to solve the problems of Afghans with great sincerity, the senator added.

He said that now the Afghan gov­ernment should also focus on its people so that an impression of se­riousness and responsibility could be established about them. He said that Pakistan always wanted a sta­ble Afghanistan and had helped it in every possible way, but no coun­try could solve the problems of any other country unless it was ready to create ease for its own people. To overcome the crises that Af­ghanistan was facing, its people and the government would have to fight together, he added.