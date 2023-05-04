ECP's job is to conduct polls, not to represent govt: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that if nation did not support the judiciary, democracy would be under a cloud.

Sheikh Rasheed said on the social media website Twitter that all the parties were hell bent upon sending Imran Khan behind bars or even taking his life. He said the assembly which had no status was continuously insulting the judiciary. The government was talking about sending the chief justice on leave.

پاکستان ایشیا میں مہنگائی میں صف اول پرآگیاہےحکومت صدرسےالیکشن کی تاریخ کااختیارواپس لینےجارہی ہےخاقان عباسی کہتاہےمفت آٹاسیکم100میں سے40 بوریاں چوری کی گئیں الیکشن کمیشن کاکام الیکشن کرواناہےحکومت کی ترجمانی کرنانہیں پارلمینٹ عدلیہ کاگھیراؤکرنےجارہی ہے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 4, 2023

He said that the country was in grave crisis. Mr Rashid said Imran Khan had no choice but to give a call. What the rulers are doing will backfire. Law and constitution will emerge victorious and elections will be held. The government was going to take back authority of giving election date from the President, he said.

The former minister said that the election commission's job is to conduct elections and not to represent the government. He said parliament was going to be besiege the Supreme Court. Mr Rashid said the prince had time for coronation of the King, not for solving the serious problems of the country.

The head of Awami Muslim League further said that no IMF deal, decrease in exports and failure in tax collection were the hallmark of the government. Pakistan had become on the top of the list in Asian countries where inflation was sky high. Khaqan Abbasi said 40 out of 100 flour sacks were stolen, maintained the Sheikh Rashid.