Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP's job is to conduct polls, not to represent govt: Sheikh Rasheed

ECP's job is to conduct polls, not to represent govt: Sheikh Rasheed
Web Desk
2:26 PM | May 04, 2023
National

Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that if nation did not support the judiciary, democracy would be under a cloud.

Sheikh Rasheed said on the social media website Twitter that all the parties were hell bent upon sending Imran Khan behind bars or even taking his life. He said the assembly which had no status was continuously insulting the judiciary. The government was talking about sending the chief justice on leave.

Monkeypox spread: WHO team visits Islamabad airport

He said that the country was in grave crisis. Mr Rashid said Imran Khan had no choice but to give a call. What the rulers are doing will backfire. Law and constitution will emerge victorious and elections will be held. The government was going to take back authority of giving election date from the President, he said.

The former minister said that the election commission's job is to conduct elections and not to represent the government. He said parliament was going to be besiege the Supreme Court. Mr Rashid said the prince had time for coronation of the King, not for solving the serious problems of the country.

The head of Awami Muslim League further said that no IMF deal, decrease in exports and failure in tax collection were the hallmark of the government. Pakistan had become on the top of the list in Asian countries where inflation was sky high. Khaqan Abbasi said 40 out of 100 flour sacks were stolen, maintained the Sheikh Rashid.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023