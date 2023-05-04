Thursday, May 04, 2023
Eight schoolteachers killed in ghastly attack in KP's Kurram district

Eight schoolteachers killed in ghastly attack in KP's Kurram district
Web Desk
6:34 PM | May 04, 2023
Unidentified assailants on Thursday killed eight schoolteachers in Parachinar in two incidents, prompting the Kohat board to cancel the ongoing matriculation examination. 

According to police, unidentified persons opened fire on teachers who were on exam duty in Teri Mengal school’s staff room. In the other instance, teacher Muhammad Sharif had been killed while he was travelling on Shalozan Road. 

Police launched a search operation to find the attackers and rescue authorities shifted the dead bodies to Parachinar hospital.

Condemnations 

President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the incident and prayed for forgiveness of victims. 

 PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his anguish while condemning the incident and demanded that the authorities take action against the attackers.

