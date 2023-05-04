Eight schoolteachers killed in ghastly attack in KP's Kurram district

Unidentified assailants on Thursday killed eight schoolteachers in Parachinar in two incidents, prompting the Kohat board to cancel the ongoing matriculation examination.

According to police, unidentified persons opened fire on teachers who were on exam duty in Teri Mengal school’s staff room. In the other instance, teacher Muhammad Sharif had been killed while he was travelling on Shalozan Road.

Police launched a search operation to find the attackers and rescue authorities shifted the dead bodies to Parachinar hospital.

Condemnations

President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the incident and prayed for forgiveness of victims.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his anguish while condemning the incident and demanded that the authorities take action against the attackers.