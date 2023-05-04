Thursday, May 04, 2023
Expat seeks action against mafia for grabbing govt land  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi- An application has been submitted by an overseas Pakistani, Israr Ahmed, to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chakwal, Qurat Ul Ain Malik, seeking action against a powerful land mafia that has allegedly grabbed precious government land in front of the Court Complex Chakwal on Talagang Road. The DC has forwarded the complaint to the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Chakwal, Bakhtiar Ismail, and has ordered him to submit a report for initiating action against the land mafia. The AC has instructed the Tehsildar, Gardawar, and Revenue Officer of the area to visit the land in question and submit their report. According to sources, Israr Ahmed, through his lawyer Awais Mehmood Awan Advocate, has claimed that the land mafia has built shops and markets on the precious government land, causing heavy losses to the national treasury. Israr Ahmed has requested the DC Chakwal to initiate legal action against the land grabbers to evacuate the government land from their possession. In addition, another overseas Pakistani, Shafqat Naheem Janjua, based in the UK, has also taken notice of the issue and is providing legal assistance to the complainant’s lawyer and the district government to free the government land from the illegal possession of the land mafia.

OUR STAFF REPORT

