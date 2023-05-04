Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arrest bail of LDA director, two others

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Wednesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director Housing Sabtain Raza and two co-accused, involved in fake allotments of 27 plots in Johar Town Housing Society. An­ti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza conducted proceedings on bail petitions of the accused Sabtain Raza, Patwari Nadeem and Sarfraz and announced the decision after hearing detailed argu­ments of the parties. The defence counsel submitted that the ACE Punjab arrested his clients over their alleged involvement in the fake allotment of 27 plots in Johar Town. He submitted that the ACE did not have any solid evidence against his clients and plead­ed with the court to grant the benefit of bail to them. However, the ACE’s prosecutor opposed the plea and submitted that the bogus files of plots were recovered from custody of the accused. The ACE Punjab had registered a case against 9 accused including LDA Director Housing Sabtain Raza, LDA Deputy Director Faisal Anjum, LDA Assistant Director Sarfraz Khokhar, LDA Accountant Muhammad Aslam, Patwari Nadeem, Nisar Ahmad, Zaheer Ah­mad and Shahid Munir over fake allotment of 27 plots in Johar Town society.