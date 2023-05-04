Farmers welfare focus of federal govt; says Governor Balighur Rehman

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Mu­hammad Balighur Rehman has said that welfare of farmers and the development of agriculture sector is the focus of the federal government. Dur­ing a meeting with Shehzad Ali Malik, CEO Gaurd Agriculture Research Services at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, he said the country cannot make progress without giving importance to the people associated with agriculture sector. The Governor Punjab said rice is one of the com­modities which earns a lot of foreign exchange every year by exporting it. He said that good and quality seed is the guarantee of a good harvest. He said a good harvest of rice will increase export op­portunities and improve the economy. He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is taking revolutionary steps for the development of the agricultural sector. The Governor said the coun­try’s economy can be strengthened and stabilized by developing the agriculture sector on modern lines. Shehzad Ali Malik, CEO Guard Agriculture Research Services said work on high-breed seeds of wheat and cotton is in progress in collaboration with a Chinese company. He said that soon other new varieties of rice will be introduced.