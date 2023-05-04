Fawad claims terrorism increased since PTI govt removed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhary has claimed that terrorism has increased since the PTI government was removed from power.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Fawad Chaudhary said that the country had lost six young men in a single day due to the continuous increase in terrorism incidents.

Mr Chaudhary expressed concern about the impact of the situation on the security forces, who were on the front line in the fight against terrorism. He stated that the soldiers were suffering the most due to the rise in incidents.

The PTI leader criticised the government's lack of strategy in dealing with the issue and called for a shift in focus from Imran Khan and PTI to the real issues affecting the country.