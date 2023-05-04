FGIR team inspects Khanpur-Multan section

LAHORE - Fed­eral Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) team in­spected Khanpur to Multan section here on Wednesday. The team consisted of Se­nior General Manager, Ar­shad Salam Khatak, FGIR, Ali Muhammad, COPS, Waqar Shahid, CCM, Mary­am Gillani, DS Multan, Ham­mad Hasan Mirza and DCO, Adnan Marwat. It inspected tracks, railway bridges, ailment, station revenue, gauge, tunnel, booking offic­es, station buildings, wait­ing rooms, level crossings Railways important installa­tions etc. SGM and FGIR re­warded staffers of different categories with cash awards for good performance. Lat­er, the officers planted sap­lings too.