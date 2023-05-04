Flight tactical exercise ‘Anatolian Eagle’ starts in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD - The opening ceremony of Anatolian Eagle-2023, the international flight tactical exercise, was held in Konya, Turkiye. According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Air Force, its contingent, consisting of F-16 fighter jets along with the air and ground crew is also amongst the exercise participants. Anatolian Eagle is an annual exercise which is being hosted by the Turkish Air Force. The exercise is one of the largest and most complex joint air force exercises in the world which aims at promoting interoperability between participating nations while providing an opportunity for shared learning.
The exercise mimics a realistic aerial war and provides a real-time opportunity for the participating Air Forces to test their operational readiness. Other than Pakistan and Turkiye, air forces of five other countries, including Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom are participating in the seventh consecutive edition of the exercise.