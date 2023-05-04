Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Flight tactical exercise ‘Anatolian Eagle’ starts in Turkiye

Flight tactical exercise ‘Anatolian Eagle’ starts in Turkiye
Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The opening ceremony of Anatolian Eagle-2023, the international flight tactical exercise, was held in Konya, Turkiye. According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Air Force, its contingent, consisting of F-16 fighter jets along with the air and ground crew is also amongst the exercise par­ticipants. Anatolian Eagle is an annual exercise which is being hosted by the Turkish Air Force. The exercise is one of the largest and most com­plex joint air force exercises in the world which aims at promoting interoperability between par­ticipating nations while providing an opportunity for shared learning. 

The exercise mimics a realistic aerial war and provides a real-time opportunity for the partici­pating Air Forces to test their operational readi­ness. Other than Pakistan and Turkiye, air forces of five other countries, including Azerbaijan, Qa­tar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom are participating in the seventh consecutive edition of the exercise.

Uzbek envoy calls on Amir Muqam

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023