Flight tactical exercise ‘Anatolian Eagle’ starts in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD - The opening ceremony of Anatolian Eagle-2023, the international flight tactical exercise, was held in Konya, Turkiye. According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Air Force, its contingent, consisting of F-16 fighter jets along with the air and ground crew is also amongst the exercise par­ticipants. Anatolian Eagle is an annual exercise which is being hosted by the Turkish Air Force. The exercise is one of the largest and most com­plex joint air force exercises in the world which aims at promoting interoperability between par­ticipating nations while providing an opportunity for shared learning.

The exercise mimics a realistic aerial war and provides a real-time opportunity for the partici­pating Air Forces to test their operational readi­ness. Other than Pakistan and Turkiye, air forces of five other countries, including Azerbaijan, Qa­tar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom are participating in the seventh consecutive edition of the exercise.