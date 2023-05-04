Free media vital to democratic values, says Governor

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rahman has said that free and respon­sible media plays an impor­tant role in the promotion of democratic values. In his message on the ‘World Press Freedom Day’ here on Wednesday, he said journal­ists associated with print and electronic media play an important role in resolv­ing the problems in the soci­ety by identifying them. The governor said that it is a day to pay tributes to the servic­es of journalists who made sacrifices while performing their duties in difficult cir­cumstances.