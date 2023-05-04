G20 In IIOK

Back in April, India announced that it would host a meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) countries in Srinagar—a part of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan was quick to react, and rightfully so, considering such a move would create confusion about the UN-recognised disputed territory. It further normalises and legitimises the siege in Kashmir. We have spent an entire month trying to bring this issue into the limelight but without a more focused approach, there is little we will be able to do.

The decision to hold the G20 in a disputed territory, especially one like Kashmir, will undoubtedly divert attention away from the illegal occupation of the region, along with countless human rights violations. In fact, this attempt to conceal such ongoing war crimes caught the attention of countries like China as well who opposed India’s plans and urged all relevant parties to avoid making unilateral moves that may complicate an already complex situation. Now, the situation is such that the summit is scheduled to be held on May 22 and not much has been done to address this issue. Pakistan just expressed grave concerns about the lack of action on part of the global community as well as the malicious intentions of the BJP government. There is no way that we can let India continue like this, and create an impression that Kashmir is nothing but an internal matter to be solved.

Countless Kashmiris have given their lives for the sake of securing their right to self-determination and given the rate at which conflict has intensified in the region, more will perish. Pro-Indian forces have been created, armed and instructed to patrol the areas and discourage resistance, an act that will only make matters worse in Kashmir. These are developments that the international community must take notice of and our foreign office has to fight tooth and nail to ensure that they do. We need a more focused approach on this, not only in terms of creating awareness but also through attracting diplomatic support from our fellow allies.