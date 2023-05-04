GB CS refuses to accept lifetime perks, privileges

ISLAMABAD - Unlike his predecessors, the incumbent Chief Secretary Gilgit- Baltistan Mohiuddin Wani has refused to accept lifetime ‘perks and privileges’ given to every former chief secretary after his departure from the region for the rest of his life.

According to a notification of the government of Gilgit-Baltistan, all of its former chief secretaries are entitled to get five perks and privileges for their entire life.

These perks and privileges include free access to VIP accommodation at government guest houses, rest houses, circuit houses etc in GB, Islamabad or any other part of Pakistan or even where such a facility exists or is created in future as well.

The pick and drop facility at Gilgit, Skardu and Islamabad with protocol coverage, detaining of staff car and driver for a maximum of three days during stay in GB House Islamabad, services of a driver for life time to be appointed by the former chief secretary and services of a gunman from the provincial police or an orderly for life time to be appointed by the former chief secretary are also included in these lifetime benefits.

The aforementioned perks and privileges are given to all former chief secretaries and the same are extended to the incumbent chief secretary as well but he has refused to accept them in writing, which is a positive gesture shown by a senior officer that needs to be followed by others as well.

In his letter addressed to the Services and General Administration Department GB, Wani stated that he will not avail any of the perks and privileges that have been offered to the former chief secretaries of the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

“As a chief secretary, it is my privilege to serve the region and contribute towards its development. However, I firmly believe that my service and contribution should not be linked to any perks or privileges,” he stated. “Please take this letter as my official statement that I will not be availing any such benefits, as I feel it is my duty to uphold the highest standards of integrity and ethics in public service.”

Mohiuddin Wani is a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, who belongs to 23rd common of the civil service and currently he is serving as GB Chief Secretary. Prior to his current assignment, he remained posted as Additional Secretary Education, Joint Secretary Prime Minister Office, DG BISP, Secretary Information Punjab and on many other high profile postings

. It is pertinent to mention here that he belongs to a known bureaucratic family, which has at least 4 other family members in the civil service as well. His sister Sara Saeed is also a Grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and she belongs to 23rd common. She is currently posted at the Prime Minister Office as Special Secretary to the Prime Minister.

This bureaucratic family also has two officers in Pakistan Custom Service. Moinuddin Wani is his younger brother, who belongs to 27h common and he is currently posted as Collector Peshawar while his younger sister Aysha Wani belongs to 28th common and she is presently posted as Joint Secretary Law in the Establishment Division.

Meanwhile, Wani’s other sister is married to a Grade-20 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Zahid Zaman Lak. Interestingly, Lak’s younger brother Shahid Zaman Lak is also in the service and serving as Deputy Commissioner D G Khan district in Punjab.