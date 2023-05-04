Thursday, May 04, 2023
Gold prices increased by Rs1,700 per tola

Gold prices increased by Rs1,700 per tola
Agencies
May 04, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD -The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs222,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs221,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs1,457 to Rs190,929 from Rs189,472, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs175,019 from Rs173,683. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 to close at Rs2,750 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs17.15 to close at Rs2,357.68. The price of gold in the international market rose by $25 to close at $2,015 against the sale of $1,990, the association reported.

Agencies

Business

