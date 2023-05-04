Govt committed to complete IMF program, reiterates Dar

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has re­iterated the federal government’s commitment to complete the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) pro­gramme.

He gave this commitment during a meeting with US Embassy Charge’d Af­faires Andrew Schofer here yesterday. The minister exchanged views on bi­lateral relations held with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

Ishaq Dar apprised the diplomat of the economy of the country and dis­cussed the current challenges being faced by the country. He fur­ther communicated about the difficult policy decisions recently taken by the Paki­stan government with the aim of stabilizing the econo­my and then taking the econ­omy to an upward curve ensuring sustainable and in­clusive growth. The finance minister also informed the Charge’d Affaires about the on-going IMF programme and assured him that the government is committed to complete the program. Mr. Andrew Schofer voiced his confidence in the policies and programmes of govern­ment of Pakistan for econom­ic stability of the country and extended his support to ad­vance the existing economic and trade relations between both the countries. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar thanked the US Charge’d Af­faires and reiterated the de­sire of the government to fur­ther expand bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA. Pakistan and IMF have yet to reach a staff lev­el agreement as both sides are continuously negotiating since January 31 this year. The government had met all prior actions of the IMF. The government has taken all tough decisions includ­ing increasing power and gas prices massively and impos­ing new taxation measures worth of Rs170 billion. Paki­stan had accepted two more conditions. The government, on the IMF demand, has im­posed a surcharge of up to Rs3.23 per unit on electricity consumers across the coun­try from July 1.