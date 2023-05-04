Govt dismisses SBCA director general

Singh government on Thursday dismissed the acting Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) from his position without disclosing the reason.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh has issued a notification and dismissed the Director General of the SBCA, Ishrat Khuhro, from his position and directed him to report to the Services and General Administration.

Sources within the SBCA revealed that the DG-SBCA Ishrat Khuhro lost his job due to opposing ‘powerful’ system.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few days ago, Ishrat Khuhro summoned the SBCA Task Force – formed to demolish illegal constructions – and sought answers after the force’s failure to demolish illegal constructions in the metropolis.

Sources further say the reason behind the dismissal of the DG SBCA has not been officially disclosed by the authorities.