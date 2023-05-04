Govt to promote healthy culture in society

LAHORE - Secretary Social Welfare Department Pun­jab Zahoor Husain on Wednesday said that Punjab government would support the active NGOs only in order to promote social values and healthy culture in the society. He was visiting the central campus of “Tanzeem-ul-Lisan”. He said that Non-Govern­mental Organizations were an important component of the so­ciety as they were playing a dynamic role in public welfare and betterment. Therefore, all NGOs should perform their duties ac­tively so that societal evils could be weeded out for promotion of an exemplary society in the country. He also appreciated the role of Tanzeem-ul-Lisan for providing education and vocational fa­cilities to special children so that they could become a productive member of the society. He also took a detailed round of Tanzeem-ul-Lisan campus and planted a sapling there to participate in tree plantation campaign of this NGO. Director Social Welfare Mu­zammil Yar Kalyar, Deputy Director Social Welfare Amina Aalam, Social Welfare Officers Tayyab Bhatti, Tanveer Tariq, President Tanzeem-ul-Lisan Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Sarfraz Ahmad, General Secretary Subhan Ali, Cam­pus Principal Kalsoom Iftikhar, Vice Principal Shaishta Irshad and others were also present on the occasion.