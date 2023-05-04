Govt to support only active NGOs: Secretary

FAISALABAD - Secretary Social Welfare De­partment Punjab Zahoor Husain on Wednesday said that Punjab government would support the active NGOs only in order to promote social values and healthy culture in the society.

He was visiting the central campus of “Tanzeem-ul-Lisan” at Dhobi Ghat here.

He said that Non-Govern­mental Organizations were an important component of the society as they were playing a dynamic role in public welfare and betterment. Therefore, all NGOs should perform their duties actively so that societal evils could be weeded out for promotion of an exemplary so­ciety in the country.

He also appreciated the role of Tanzeem-ul-Lisan for provid­ing education and vocational facilities to special children so that they could become a pro­ductive member of the society. He also took a detailed round of Tanzeem-ul-Lisan campus and planted a sapling there to par­ticipate in tree plantation cam­paign of this NGO.

Director Social Welfare Mu­zammil Yar Kalyar, Deputy Di­rector Social Welfare Amina Aalam, Social Welfare Officers Tayyab Bhatti, Tanveer Tariq, President Tanzeem-ul-Lisan Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Sarfraz Ah­mad, General Secretary Subhan Ali, Campus Principal Kalsoom Iftikhar, Vice Principal Shaishta Irshad and others were also present on the occasion.