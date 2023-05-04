The World Bank’s latest report, Pakistan Human Capital Review (HCR) paints a concerning picture of Pakistan’s trajectory and underlines the need for significantly increasing investments in human capital to address the severe gaps it faces in education and health outcomes, particularly. Pakistan’s indicators have fallen below levels seen by the world’s poorest nations with eight out of 10 children unable to comprehend a simple text; to address these concerning trends, we will need a long-term commitment and strategy that is immune from the vicissitudes of our volatile political system.

Even though the country has achieved middle-income status and made significant progress in reducing poverty over the past two decades, low human capital outcomes limit Pakistan’s further progress, capping its growth and development prospects. In order to compete effectively in the global economy, the country’s workforce needs to be prepared for more highly skilled jobs of the future.

This will be a tall task however considering where things stand at the moment. An estimated 20.3 million of Pakistan’s school-age children are out of school. Further, the combined effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastating floods, have likely worsened the already high learning poverty and malnutrition and limited the cognitive, socio-emotional, and healthy development of Pakistan’s next generation. To put things into perspective, Pakistan’s HCI (0.41) is lower than the South Asian average of 0.48, Bangladesh’s 0.46 and Nepal’s 0.49. The country’s human capital outcomes are more comparable to Sub-Saharan Africa’s, which has an average HCI of 0.40. Another facet of Pakistan’s human capital crisis is its low utilization due largely to low female labour force participation.

The World Bank has rightly recommended declaring emergencies over the country’s health and education crises as long-term planning is needed beyond the tenure of any government and political cycle. Moreover, Pakistan should incorporate population planning into academic, religious, and national policies and develop its labour market to accommodate the growing youth population. If these measures are not taken, it could derail the country’s goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2047. What we need is a healthy, skilled, and resilient population to ensure high economic growth that is both sustainable and inclusive.