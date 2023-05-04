Huraira and Omair hit centuries on opening day

LAHORE-Centuries from Mohammad Huraira and Omair Bin Yousuf led Pakistan Shaheens to 352 for two in 73 overs against Zimbabwe A at the close of first day’s play of the first four-day match at the Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe.

According to PCB press release, after toss was delayed for over an hour due to wet outfield, Pakistan Shaheens were put into bat by the opposing team captain Roy Kaia. In the second over, the home side got the prize scalp of Shaheens captain Imran Butt (3, 7b), who was caught in the slips off Faraz Akram with three runs on the board.

Right-handed batter Huraira was joined by Omair Bin Yousuf and the pair never allowed Zimbabwe A bowlers to settle down. The duo sent the bowlers on a leather hunt with Kaia forced to try eight bowlers including himself in an attempt to break the partnership. Huraira and Omair not only brought their centuries, but also kept the run-rate over five.

The pair knitted a 339-run partnership that lasted 64.2 overs for the second wicket as Huraira got out just seven overs before stumps. He scored 178 off 188 deliveries smashing 14 fours and six sixes. At stumps, Omair returned undefeated on 161 off 232 balls, hitting 16 fours and one six.