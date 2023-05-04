Thursday, May 04, 2023
IHC grants Imran interim bail in nine cases

IHC grants Imran interim bail in nine cases
Web Desk
4:35 PM | May 04, 2023
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan interim bail for 10 days.

The IHC disposed of former prime minister’s bail applications in seven cases. In two cases, Imran’s interim bail was extended till next Tuesday.

The court approved Imran Khan's protective bail for 10 days in seven cases and directed him to approach the Anti-Terrorism Court within ten days.

Imran was present in the IHC himself as directed by the court. He left Lahore in the morning to appear before the IHC.

Imran failed to go to Islamabad on Wednesday after aggravating his injury during appearance in the Lahore High Court. Due to severe pain in his fractured leg, doctors advised him rest. The IHC ordered him to appear in person on Thursday, otherwise his bail plea would be rejected.

Web Desk

