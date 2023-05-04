IHC seeks arguments on ICA against Kh Asif  

ISLAMABAD -The Islamabad High Court’s division bench, comprising of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, heard an intra-court appeal (ICA) filed by Shireen Mazari regarding objectionable remarks made by former Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during a National Assembly session in the PML-N’s regime. The bench sought arguments on the maintainability of the ICA.

Previously, a single-member bench had dismissed the petition. Shireen Mazari’s counsel argued that Khwaja Asif had used objectionable language against his client in the house, while PML-N’s Leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s counsel claimed that his client, who was the speaker of the house at the time, had ordered the removal of the words from the proceedings. The PML-N’s lawyer also mentioned that the civil court and the single-member bench had already dismissed Shireen Mazari’s defamation case.