Imam, Babar power Pakistan to post 287-6

KARACHI-Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam scored brilliant half-centuries and powered Pakistan to post a commendable total of 287-6 in the third One-Day International of the five-match series here on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, Pakistan piled a massive total on the scoreboard at the back of a brilliant 90-run knock by Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam’s impressive inning of 56 runs. The home side had an unwanted start to their innings as they lost their in-form opener, Fakhar Zaman for just 19 runs in the ninth over as Matt Henry struck gold for New Zealand.

After losing their in-form batter, Pakistan soon got their dependable pair – Babar and Imam – anchoring the proceedings as the duo stitched their eighth 100-run partnership and put the hosts in command. The pair was looking solid to take the game away from New Zealand until Henry castled Babar in the 29th over – soon after he amassed his 26th half-century. Babar smashed three boundaries and a six on his way to a 62-ball 54.

Imam then found brief support in the form of Abdullah Shafique, who could score 19 off 23 before falling to Cole McConchie, who bagged his maiden scalp in the format. The left-handed opener then found himself in agony as he fell just 10 short of his well-deserved century after Adam Milne’s in-swinging delivery outclassed him in the 38th over.

The back-to-back dismissals, however, did not hurt Pakistan much as a vital 54-run partnership between Agha Salman and Mohammad Rizwan kept the home side in the hunt for a big total. Salman scored 31 runs off 29 while Rizwan played an impressive knock of 32 runs off 34 deliveries before they fell in the 46th and 47th over respectively. Brief yet crucial cameos by Shadab Khan (21 off 10) and Mohammad Nawaz (11 off nine) bolstered Pakistan’s total at the backend as the pair raised 25 runs in the last 13 deliveries. Right-arm quick Henry led the bowling attack for New Zealand with three wickets for 54 while his new-ball partner Milne bagged two wickets for 56. McConchie, on the other hand, had a scalp to his name conceding 46 runs.