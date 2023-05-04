Imran calls for street protests to support CJP

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday urged his sup­porters to come out of their homes in their cities and vil­lages on Saturday evening to express solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial and Supreme Court. In a vid­eo message, the PTI Chair­man said: “We are at a deci­sive moment in history and a mafia is making the deci­sions of the country.” Imran Khan said that they were afraid of losing elections be­cause of historical inflation and unemployment. The PTI chairman vowed that the mafias were doomed to de­feat in the elections that was the reason they were hell-bent on destroying the Con­stitution of Pakistan and the Supreme Court. He further said that they were propa­gating against the Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan and the apex court. Imran Khan urged the people to come out of their homes, streets and neigh­borhoods to save the future of their children and the country and support the CJP and SC on Saturday as it was a decisive moment.