Imran calls for street protests to support CJP

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday urged his supporters to come out of their homes in their cities and villages on Saturday evening to express solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Supreme Court. In a video message, the PTI Chairman said: “We are at a decisive moment in history and a mafia is making the decisions of the country.” Imran Khan said that they were afraid of losing elections because of historical inflation and unemployment. The PTI chairman vowed that the mafias were doomed to defeat in the elections that was the reason they were hell-bent on destroying the Constitution of Pakistan and the Supreme Court. He further said that they were propagating against the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the apex court. Imran Khan urged the people to come out of their homes, streets and neighborhoods to save the future of their children and the country and support the CJP and SC on Saturday as it was a decisive moment.