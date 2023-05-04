Thursday, May 04, 2023
Imran Khan's bail cancelation sought in terrorism case

Web Desk
3:02 PM | May 04, 2023
Public prosecutor has sought the cancelation of former prime minister Imran Khan’s bail in a terrorism case over non-appearance in the ATC.

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad heard the case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan for protesting against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case in which former prime minister Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjotha appeared and filed a petition for an exemption from appearance for his client, which was opposed by the prosecutor.

Naeem Panjotha in his plea stated Khan would appear in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in nine cases today. He has security concerns in the judicial complex۔ Therefore, it is requested that the ATC case be adjourned till the decision of the high court is reached۔

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas remarked that Khan went to the high court by passing through the gates of the Judicial Complex. If you say I can send my staff to welcome him in the court, the judge asked Imran Khan’s counsel.

The judge further remarked that the government has so many excuses and it does not want to arrest former prime minister.

The ATC later adjourned the hearing until the Islamabad High Court ruling.

