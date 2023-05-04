Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran Khan says 'mafia' targeting CJP Bandial

Imran Khan says 'mafia' targeting CJP Bandial
Web Desk
12:31 PM | May 04, 2023
National

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has asked the masses to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on May 6, Saturday, as ‘mafia’ targeting him.

In a special message to the general public, PTI workers and supporters before leaving for Islamabad from Zaman Park to appear before the IHC, Imran Khan said he is going to Islamabad to appear before the high court despite swelling in his feet.

Lashing out at the ruling coalition, he said it was running away from elections and for this it was going against the Constitution of Pakistan and the CJP. Such elements were sparking a divide among Supreme Court’s judges, he added.

 “I’m appealing to the nation to come out for showing their solidarity with the CJP on Saturday evening.” Imran Khan said rallies will be taken out in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q president: ECP

“They are scared of elections as they have triggered unemployment and inflation in country,” he said.

The former premier said attempts were made to ‘kill’ him in Wazirabad and Judicial Complex Islamabad, but God saved him.

Yesterday, Khan asserted that he has no regret in dissolving Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, terming the move party’s ‘constitutional right’.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former premier reiterated that the Constitution stipulates that elections are held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023