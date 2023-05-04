Imran Khan says 'mafia' targeting CJP Bandial

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has asked the masses to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on May 6, Saturday, as ‘mafia’ targeting him.

In a special message to the general public, PTI workers and supporters before leaving for Islamabad from Zaman Park to appear before the IHC, Imran Khan said he is going to Islamabad to appear before the high court despite swelling in his feet.

Lashing out at the ruling coalition, he said it was running away from elections and for this it was going against the Constitution of Pakistan and the CJP. Such elements were sparking a divide among Supreme Court’s judges, he added.

“I’m appealing to the nation to come out for showing their solidarity with the CJP on Saturday evening.” Imran Khan said rallies will be taken out in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

“They are scared of elections as they have triggered unemployment and inflation in country,” he said.

The former premier said attempts were made to ‘kill’ him in Wazirabad and Judicial Complex Islamabad, but God saved him.

Yesterday, Khan asserted that he has no regret in dissolving Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, terming the move party’s ‘constitutional right’.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former premier reiterated that the Constitution stipulates that elections are held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly.