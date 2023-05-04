Imran’s leg gets affected by mob pressure

LAHORE - During the appearance of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday, the affected leg of Imran Khan was hit with a blow amid stampede, due to which Imran Khan had to suffer swelling and pain in the affected leg. Accord­ing to the reports, doctors had advised Imran Khan to be careful with shocks, but on the occasion of his appearance in the Lahore High Court, Imran’s leg was jolted severelyby score of people around him. Due to pressure exerted on his leg, the leg affected by the bullet was severely affected, Imran Khan got the affected leg re-checked by doctors at Shau­kat Khanum Trust Hospital on late Tuesday night.