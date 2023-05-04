Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran’s leg gets affected by mob pressure

Imran’s leg gets affected by mob pressure
Staff Reporter
May 04, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    During the appearance of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday, the affected leg of Imran Khan was hit with a blow amid stampede, due to which Imran Khan had to suffer swelling and pain in the affected leg. Accord­ing to the reports, doctors had advised Imran Khan to be careful with shocks, but on the occasion of his appearance in the Lahore High Court, Imran’s leg was jolted severelyby score of people around him. Due to pressure exerted on his leg, the leg affected by the bullet was severely affected, Imran Khan got the affected leg re-checked by doctors at Shau­kat Khanum Trust Hospital on late Tuesday night.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023