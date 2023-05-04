India allows PAF plane carrying Bilawal to Goa

ISLAMABAD - Indian government has granted its air space to be used by special air­craft of Pakistan Air Force which would fly with Foreign Minister Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari on board to Indi­an city Goa for 4th May.

Pakistani authorities had earlier requested Indian Civil Aviation for granting special permit to Pakistan for the use of PAF special Aircraft.

The Indian government on Wednesday night communicated to Civil Aviation Authority in Karachi that Pakistani request for the use of its airspace has been approved.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari now would fly from Karachi Thursday morning to Indian city Goa to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Minister Conference being held on 4th and 5th of May.

Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier in the day consulted key political leaders on his visit to India and took them into confidence.

He spoke to JUI-F Moulana Fazl ur Rehman on phone and took him into confidence on his visit to India.

Bilawal also spoke to MQM Pa­kistan convener Khalid Maqbool Sidiqui, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq, Balochistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Baloch­istan Awami Party chief, Khalid Mag­si, National Party chief Tahir Bezen­jo, and took them into confidence on his visit to India and sought sugges­tions from them.

Bilawal has already consulted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his visit to India last week.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead the Pakistan delegation to the meet­ing of the Shanghai Cooperation Or­ganization (SCO)’s Council of For­eign Ministers (CFM) being held in Goa, India on May 4-5. “The foreign minister is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the cur­rent Chair of SCO CFM, Dr S.Jaishan­kar, Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India,” a Foreign Of­fice statement said. “Our participa­tion in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said.