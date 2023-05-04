Thursday, May 04, 2023
Iran’s President Raisi signs strategic cooperation agreement with Syria’s Assad

| Raisi’s visit comes as some Arab countries, including regional powerhouses Egypt and Saudi Arabia are opening up to Assad

News Desk
May 04, 2023
DAMASCUS - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Syrian President Bashar Assad on Wednesday signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement, including a memorandum of understanding on oil industry cooperation, the Syrian state news agency reported. Raisi is visiting Damascus in a bid to boost cooperation between the two allies.

Tehran has been a main backer of Assad’s government since an uprising turned into a full-blown war in March 2011 and has played an instrumental role in turning the tide in his favour. Iran has sent scores of military advisers and thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the Middle East to fight on Assad’s side. With the help of Russia and Iran, Syrian government forces have controlled large parts of the country in recent years. In an interview with pan-Arab television channel Al-Mayadeen, Raisi called for reconstruction efforts and for refugees who fled the country’s war to return to the country.

Raisi, who is a leading a high-ranking political and economic delegation in a two-day visit to Syria, was received on arrival at Damascus International Airport Wednesday by Syrian Economy Minister Samer al-Khalil. He is also set to visit the Sayida Zeinaband Sayida Ruqayya shrines, both holy sites in Shiite Islam, as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument dedicated to Syrian soldiers killed in battle.

Need for people’s courts  

The last Iranian president to visit Syria was President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010. The Iranian president’s visit comes as some Arab countries, including regional powerhouses Egypt and Saudi Arabia, have been opening up to Assad and their foreign ministers have visited Damascus in recent weeks. Syria’s foreign minister also visited the Saudi capital of Riyadhin April, the first such visit since the two countries cut relations in 2012.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, a main backer of Syrian opposition fighters, reached an agreement in China to re-establish diplomatic relations.

