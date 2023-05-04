Thursday, May 04, 2023
Islamabad police suspends driving licences of 34 e-challan defaulters

Israr Ahmad
May 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad-Islamabad Capital Police had issued notices to suspend the driving licenses of 34 individuals who defaulted on their e-challans, announced a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Additionally, 84 lawbreakers who had violated traffic rules have paid their fines of Rs 2.78 lakh after submitting 1,390 e-challans, the spokesman added. The e-challan defaulters’ vehicles are being traced and impounded in various police stations with the help of the brief cam software and Safe City cameras, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, the remaining defaulters are being notified via messages, phone calls, and the official website of the Islamabad capital police, www.islamabadpolice.gov.pk.

Citizens can also check their e-challan status by entering their vehicle registration number on the following link: https://ict.islamabadpolice.gov.pk:8081/veri/verify_e_challan.php. Vehicle owners who have received e-challans can submit their challan through the Jazz Cash mobile app or JS bank wallet.

Need for people’s courts  

The Islamabad capital police issue e-challan tickets to the owners of vehicles that violate traffic rules daily using high-tech cameras and the automatic system of Safe City Islamabad, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. The CPO of Safe City Islamabad has warned that strict legal action will be taken against e-challan defaulters who fail to submit their challan within a specified time frame. The utmost priority of the Islamabad capital police is maintaining law and order in the federal capital Islamabad and protecting the life and property of citizens, added the CPO.

Israr Ahmad

