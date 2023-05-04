Thursday, May 04, 2023
JIT representative returns without serving notice to Imran Khan

Web Desk
6:41 PM | May 04, 2023
National

The  joint investigation team (JIT) representative returned on Thursday without serving notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The JIT representative reached Zaman Park on the matter of an investigation against the deposed premier. The JIT representative told the Zaman Park residence staff that he wanted to serve a notice.

The representative tried to comply with the notice but was not allowed access to Imran Khan's house. The representative also tried to contact Imran Khan's security chief and administration but was denied access to the house and left. 

